newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgecombe County, NC

SWE highlights EPC all-conference list

By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

SouthWest Edgecombe earned three major honors as the Eastern Plains Conference announced its all-conference football selections. The conference-winning Cougars had the offensive player of the year in Demari Mabry, as well as the defensive player of the year in Larry Jones. First-year coach Carter Varnell was named the conference’s coach of the year, after guiding SWE to a 6-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.

www.rockymounttelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgecombe County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swe#Epc#American Football#Quarterback#Bulldogs#Swe#Cougars#Southwest Edgecombe#Epc All Conference#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Farmville, NCDaily Reflector

Prep Spotlight: coach Ron Denham

Farmville Central girls’ soccer team essentially wrapped up the Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular-season championship by defeating SouthWest Edgecombe 2-0 at home last week. Jaguars coach Ron Denham talked about the season to date and the win over SouthWest in an interview with Daily Reflector sports writer Jim Green. Q:...