SWE highlights EPC all-conference list

SouthWest Edgecombe earned three major honors as the Eastern Plains Conference announced its all-conference football selections. The conference-winning Cougars had the offensive player of the year in Demari Mabry, as well as the defensive player of the year in Larry Jones. First-year coach Carter Varnell was named the conference’s coach of the year, after guiding SWE to a 6-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.