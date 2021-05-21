Meet your business: Jennifer Anoid of Hair We Go

It’s Friday. We have five bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Here comes your recap. Chin Up Donuts, the female-owned doughnut and coffee shop located at The Promenade (7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, #103, Scottsdale), opened in November … and it’s already teaming up with Vans, guys. Owner Alex McEntire applied for Vans’ “Foot the Bill” initiative, a program launched by the skate shoe company to help out small businesses during the pandy. Chin Up Donuts was selected, and together they created a shoe and shirt. The net proceeds will go toward new Chin Up Donuts packaging and a mural by a local artist to go up in the shop. The gear is available till May 11 and can be found on the Vans website.