newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow Creek, CA

17-Year-Old Willow Creek Resident Suffers Major Injuries in 299 Crash This Morning

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 1035 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Toyota) in a westerly direction from the Burnt Ranch United States Post Office parking-lot located at 10271 State Route 299 west of Hennessey Road. The driver of the Toyota was preparing to make a left turn from the parking-lot and travel east on State Route 299. Party #2 was driving Vehicle #2 (Dodge) west on State Route 299 east of Hennessey Road approaching the Toyota’s location.

lostcoastoutpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Willow Creek, CA
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Traffic Accident#Road Traffic#Dodge#Passenger Vehicles#Traffic Lanes#State Route 299#Mercy Medical Center#Mad River Hospital#Crash#Major Injuries#Hennessey Road#Parking#Moderate Injuries#Unknown Reasons#Wheels#Emergency Personnel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

White Kia, Bicyclist Crash Near Freshwater Lagoon

A white Kia and a bicyclist crashed into each other near Freshwater Lagoon around 10:30 a.m., according to scanner traffic. Emergency personnel are on their way to the scene right now. We will update this post when we find out more information. Update 11:18 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol reports...
Eureka, CAkymkemp.com

Stolen U-Haul Recovered After Felony Stop at Eureka Gas Station

Yesterday, about 3:30 p.m., Eureka Police, assisted by the California Highway Patrol, arrested Dustin Howard, age 30 years old, at gunpoint in connection with a stolen U-Haul truck. According to Eureka Police Department’s Captain Patrick O’Neill, “A patrol officer observed a stolen U-Haul truck traveling northbound on Broadway. A felony...
Willow Creek, CAkymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:45 p.m.] Structure Fire in Willow Creek

Just after 11 p.m., a dispatcher sent firefighters to the 100 block of Mountain View in Willow Creek to a report of a structure fire. According to the first firefighter on scene, this is a single story residence fully involved in flames. More equipment and firefighters from Salyer and Willow...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Eureka Man Arrested on Battery Charges After Woman Injured

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On May 16, 2021, at about 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence...
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

HCSO: Roommate dispute in Eureka leads to battery arrest Sunday

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested for battery in Eureka early Sunday morning, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. On May 16 around 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies said they were dispatched to a residence on the 4100 block of Williams Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic disturbance.
Loleta, CANorth Coast Journal

Bear River Triple Murder Suspect Returned to Humboldt

The Loleta resident accused in the triple murder of a family at a home on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation has been returned to Humboldt County more than three months after being arrested in Utah. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office states in a social media post...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Semi Blocks Alderpoint Road

About 10:12 a.m., a semi trying to get from Hwy 36 to Alderpoint towing a loaded 53 foot trailer got stuck partially off the road, according to first reports from the scene. According to Denton Carrick from Humboldt County Public works, he is closing Alderpoint Road between River Road and Zenia Bluff Road.
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

HCSO seeks assistance in locating missing Medford man

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Thursday morning. On March 14, 2021, Robert W. Thorpe, age 62, was reported missing to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Robert was reported to have left his residence in Medford, Oregon to...