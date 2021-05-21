17-Year-Old Willow Creek Resident Suffers Major Injuries in 299 Crash This Morning
On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 1035 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Toyota) in a westerly direction from the Burnt Ranch United States Post Office parking-lot located at 10271 State Route 299 west of Hennessey Road. The driver of the Toyota was preparing to make a left turn from the parking-lot and travel east on State Route 299. Party #2 was driving Vehicle #2 (Dodge) west on State Route 299 east of Hennessey Road approaching the Toyota’s location.lostcoastoutpost.com