newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lady A Perform ‘Like a Lady’ on the ‘Ellen’ Show [Watch]

By Holly G
Posted by 
K92.3
K92.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For what may be the last time in a string of performances dating back to 2008, Lady A graced the stage of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Wednesday (May 19) to perform their current single, "Like a Lady." The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have...

k923.fm
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dave Barnes
Person
Hillary Scott
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Ellen Show#Show Time#Debut Album#Singing#Studio Album#Fan Favorites#Television#Dating#American Honey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestdogmedia.com

Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show run

Announcement gives NBC-owned stations time to develop a replacement in ’22. We now know the fate of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show as she is officially calling it quits after next season, with the NBC-owned stations and others now looking forward to programming options for September 2022. One immediate beneficiary is...
TV ShowsDecider

How to Watch ‘The Ellen Show’

After 19 seasons on air, Ellen DeGeneres has announced the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The star informed her staff yesterday (May 11) that the upcoming season would be the last. The final season will air in 2022, with new episodes still releasing this year. “When you’re a creative...
Los Angeles, CAKABC

Ellen Show Wraps In 2022. How Can America Go On?

(Los Angeles, CA) — Ellen DeGeneres is deciding to end her talk show next year, saying she needs a new challenge. DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter she informed her staff that she will wrap up her show in 2022, which would mark 19 seasons on the air. Warner Brothers indicated it was disappointed, but also supportive of the decision.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocked Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show is Ending

Whoopi Goldberg was blindsided when we told her Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show … it was news to her. We got Whoopi at a COVID vaccination site Friday in East Orange, NJ and when our camera guy asked her reaction to Ellen’s announcement, Whoopi literally took a few steps back she was so shocked.
CelebritiesDerrick

Mary McNamara: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Ellen Degeneres Had A Bizarre Backstage Rule

As we all know by now, Ellen Degeneres' name took a big hit, thanks to countless backstage stories pertaining to her behavior alongside colleagues and so many others. Even fans of the show that appeared during fun game segments had rude encounters with Ellen. Dana Dimatteo appeared on the 'Make It Rain' game. Alongside NZ Herald, she admitted that her experience on the show was much different when the cameras weren't rolling. Ellen was completely quiet and after the segment, the participants were basically neglected, "During commercial breaks, Ellen would break out of her 'kind' character and sit moodily in silence on her couch, not acknowledging anyone. We were told to act in a very specific way and to only speak if she asked us a question," Dimatteo said. "They made us scream and jump around backstage as a test. Then they just left us there," she recalled. "We waited pretty much the whole show in our soaking wet clothes for someone to bring us dry clothes to change into. It was really uncomfortable and cold."
Behind Viral Videoseminetra.com

What TikTok Stars Borrow “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

In May 2010, long before the TikTok era, a 12-year-old kid from Oklahoma named Greyson Chance was summoned to the Ellen DeGeneres Show. A few weeks ago, Grayson found early viral fame after posting a junior high school talent show performance. Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” On youtube. When Grayson attended the show and sat in a luxurious chair directly opposite the daytime star to discuss Gaga’s cover, the YouTube video had 1 million page views.
MusicThe Guardian

Dua Lipa reminds fans of the thrills of live music

Usually, I find the Brit awards to be as dry as a mouthful of oatcakes, but this year’s postponed ceremony seemed fresher than in recent years, working within the disruptions caused by the pandemic to put on a more creative, exuberant evening. Following a couple of closely monitored trials, it was one of the first landmark music events to have welcomed back an audience, of 4,000 people, mostly key workers, all extremely up for it.
TV & Videos1063thegroove.com

NBC Scrambles To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

The race is on! After Ellen DeGeneres announced that she is leaving her show after a series of scandals, NBC execs are scrambling to create a succession plan, TMZ reports. Insiders tell the site that NBC execs were eyeing Kelly Clarkson and her titular show as the heir apparent pre-pandemic, but that her show struggled during COVID. Production quality went down and so did ratings. As the production returns to normalcy, execs will be watching her numbers closely.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

6 Shows Like Halston You Must See

‘Halston’ is a biographical drama series based on the life and career of the celebrated eponymous fashion designer. Following his meteoric rise to becoming a global fashion icon and a regular fixture on the New York City glamour circuit, the show also delves into his friendship with singer and actress Liza Minnelli, and his relationship with the artist Victor Hugo. The biographical show is a detailed and colorful homage to one of fashion’s most admired personalities and introduces viewers to various aspects of his personal and professional life. If you enjoyed these aspects of the show and would like to see some more biographical shows that feature colorful and inspiring leads, then we’ve got some recommendations for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Halston’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Are Kathy Griffin And Ellen DeGeneres Still Enemies?

Ellen DeGeneres may be behind one of the longest-running talk shows on television (The Ellen Show is already on its 18th season, although it will soon end) but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she makes friends in the business easily. Sure, she’s got a lot of close pals (including current ‘roommate’ Courteney Cox) but she’s also famously rubbed other celebrities the wrong way.