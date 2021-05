Boris Johnson is set to miss his own target to announce plans for the rollback of social distancing rules by the end of this month.Hopes of providing early clarity on the way forward for measures such as mask-wearing and the one metre-plus rule have been dashed by the surge in cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus in the UK.The official green light for the fourth and final step in England’s relaxation of lockdown rules is not expected until 14 June - a week ahead of the earliest date for the removal of restrictions on 21 June.But the prime...