Keepin’ It Country: 20 Old-School Alan Jackson Live Shots [PICTURES]
Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson has been performing live since starting a band after high school -- though, now, he's performing on much bigger stages. Jackson signed his first record deal in June of 1989, and while his debut single failed to chart, his first album, Here in the Real World, spawned four Top 5 singles -- including the No. 1 "I'd Love You All Over Again" -- and launched Jackson into life as a country star.