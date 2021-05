WeWork has reported a $2.06 billion USD net loss in the first quarter of 2021. According to sources close to the matter, the company suffered massively from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, coupled with a roughly $500 million USD settlement with the now-ousted co-founder Adam Neumann. Most of the losses incurred come from a range of one-time costs such as restructuring and office closings, but the staggering net loss over the past quarter is almost four times as much as it was during the same period last year.