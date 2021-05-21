newsbreak-logo
Riverside County, CA

Thousands of homebound residents in RivCo County will now be able to get vaccinated

By City News Service
Valley News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of homebound residents of Riverside County will now be able to get vaccinated after the county signed an agreement with a Corona-based firm to provide the service. The $300,000 contract with United Lab Services was signed this week and the company has started to vaccinate residents. The county will provide the vaccine and pay United Lab Service $75 for each person vaccinated. “This is such a critically needed service,” Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County, said. “Vaccines are available to so many in our community, and we did not want to leave out those who cannot come to our clinics for vaccines.” The number of homebound residents in Riverside County is not known, but health officials estimate it is about 3,000 people. While immunizin.

