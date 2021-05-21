newsbreak-logo
Trekker becomes incapacitated on trail near Anza, requiring rescue

By City News Service
Valley News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hiker fell ill Friday, May 21, on a mountain trail in the San Bernardino National Forest between Anza and Mountain Center, requiring Riverside County fire crews to mount a rescue with the help of a sheriff’s helicopter. The “hiker down” call was received about 11:20 a.m. on the Cedar Springs Trail just east of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose name and age were not released, was with a fellow hiker when he suffered possible dehydration, becoming dizzy and sick on the trail. They called 911, and county fire personnel went to the trailhead to look for the pair, but the terrain posed steep challenges, according to reports from the scene. A sheriff’s helicopter crew from Hemet-Ryan Airport was summoned to help with locating the vict.

