We keep hearing the fervent declarations of majority support from train supporters. Let’s examine the facts. There have only been three actual ballots on the disposition of the rail corridor. One took place in 2017, when 86% the Santa Cruz County Business Council voted in a confidential ballot for Greenway. In 2018, Measure L was decided by the voters of the City of Capitola in favor of Greenway. Finally, the 1st District Supervisor’s race in 2020 was won in a landslide by Manu Koenig, former executive director of Greenway. Yes, there have been city councils, individuals and other organizations on both sides that have weighed in, but we know how much “endorsements” are worth in today’s political environment.