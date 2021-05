As a general pediatrician, most of my time is spent in a clinic or hospital. I am venturing out of these settings to write this piece because I know climate change is one of the largest health threats facing children in Colorado. Climate change is not just an environmental issue but a health issue. It is also not a future issue, but a now issue. There have been great steps taken with climate legislation over the past few years in Colorado. But we have more work to do. By passing Senate Bill 21-200 and signing this bill into law we have the opportunity to take one more practical step to protect the health of children in Colorado.