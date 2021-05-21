newsbreak-logo
Mississippi State

Mississippi middle school teacher accused of sexual battery

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi middle school teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery.

Collins Robinson was arrested Thursday, news outlets reported. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Robinson was a seventh grade teacher at Bailey APAC Middle School in Jackson. He was put on administration leave earlier this month amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact. He was fired following his arrest.

“While we are deeply saddened by the allegations, the safety and well-being of our students remains a top priority for our District,” according to a statement from Jackson Public Schools.

Further details about the allegations have not been released.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

