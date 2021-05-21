newsbreak-logo
Bar Invest Group chief sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacques Barbera and 800 South Pointe Drive (Google Maps) Real estate investment chief Jacques Barbera sold his unit at Apogee for $8.4 million. Barbera and his wife, Jeanne, sold unit 1102 at 800 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach to Michael Picozzi III, records show. Jacques Barbera...

