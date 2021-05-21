newsbreak-logo
Dallas Empire acquire Vivid from Los Angeles Guerillas

By Tanner Wooten
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another roster move in the Call of Duty League. The Los Angeles Guerillas announced their intention to transfer Vivid to the Dallas Empire today after he had been on loan to Trash Bros since May 4. Vivid, who was replaced by Cheen in the Guerillas’ starting lineup earlier this month, had been a member of the team dating back to the 2020 season. While in his starting role with Los Angeles, Vivid posted a 0.95 overall K/D with a 0.93 K/D in Hardpoint, 0.95 K/D in Search and Destroy, and a 0.95 K/D in Control, according to Breaking Point.

dotesports.com
