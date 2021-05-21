Dallas Empire acquire Vivid from Los Angeles Guerillas

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our number crunching buddies at XTRENDS – prepare to embark on another fool’s errand. In search of fool’s gold, perhaps. Why? Because the APRIL survey is out and it all began on April Fool’s Day (it ended on 4/28). All kidding aside, this was the month where more people started commuting again, kids slowly returned to school, and baseball was back. All three of those real-world events are good things for radio. Let’s see how that played out.