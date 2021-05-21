Silverstein will pour $60M into LA tower overhaul

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brown Brothers Harriman is Wall Street’s forgotten bank. As Zachary Karabell admits in the introduction to “Inside Money: Brown Brothers Harriman and the American Way of Power”, mention of the firm’s name today prompts some to wonder whether it still exists. Yet its public profile was not always subterranean. For the best part of two centuries, the partnership tracked the turbulent ascent of American capitalism. Though its power has ebbed, its story still holds relevant lessons. As so often, the financial dynasty started with an immigrant selling something more tangible than credit. Alexander Brown was an Irish linen merchant who decamped to Baltimore in 1800, subsequently dispatching his eldest son to Liverpool. The family made its fortune in the transatlantic cotton trade. By 1835, the firm accounted for a tenth of the estimated $100 million that flowed between the United States and Great Britain. Over time it switched from buying and selling commodities to the more lucrative business of trading on its name, issuing letters of credit for companies and individuals. When U.S. President Woodrow Wilson travelled to the Versailles peace talks in 1919, he carried a $10,000 note from Brown Brothers.