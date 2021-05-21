Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on 3 Rape Charges After Shocking Victim Testimonies

A woman charged with murder for giving birth to a stillborn child after taking methamphetamine had those charges dropped by a California judge on Thursday. The judge, Robert Burns, dismissed the case on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that the woman, 26-year-old Chelsea Becker, had taken the drugs with the intention of terminating the pregnancy. The ruling, however—while a victory for Becker—did not preclude the possibility that another pregnant person might find themselves in her exact position in the future. According to the New York Times, Becker’s lawyers interpreted the decision as leaving “open the possibility that other women in similar situations could face murder charges.”