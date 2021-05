With every iOS build, we get to see something or the other pop up way ahead of its launch. Be it a feature or an upcoming product but the information is hidden somewhere and ready to be discovered. With the new iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 Betas floating on iOS devices, Steve Moser on MacRumors has stumbled upon an upcoming product aka the Beats Studio Buds. These wire-free earbuds are branded by Beats and will be launched soon although ‘when’ is still a question.