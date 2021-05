Another NHL regular season has come and gone, and for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, the Arizona Coyotes will not participate in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the Coyotes were in the mix for a playoff spot for the first three months of the season, their 6-9 record in April all but sealed their fate. Lack of consistency, injuries to the team’s top two goaltenders and an inability to score first all contributed to Arizona’s late-season slide.