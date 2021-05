Some lessons you only need to learn once. Burn your hand on the stove and you don't touch it again. Other pieces of advice need to be repeatedly drilled into people's heads. Maybe they think the gains outweigh the risk. Maybe they don't trust the messenger. Or maybe their backyard chickens are just so darn cute they can't resist showing their affection with snuggles and kisses. But seriously, for your own health, maybe consider letting your chickens just go about their business.