Saint Laurent | Memphis Milano Collaboration

By Constanza Falco Raez
flaunt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Laurent Rive Droite has launched a collaboration with the Italian design and architecture group Memphis, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year. As part of the project, Saint Laurent will host an exhibition of Memphis pieces including furniture, homeware items, ceramic objects, textile accessories, and a selection of rare books. The exhibition will take place from May 19th to June 23rd in Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Los Angeles and Paris.

