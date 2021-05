NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. He will serve the suspension Friday night when the 76ers play the first of two homes against the Orlando Magic. With a victory, Philadelphia clinches the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Howard’s technical came in the second quarter of a 106-94 loss at Miami on Thursday night. Howard knocked Udonis Haslem to the floor while the two were going for a rebound. Haslem followed Howard down the court and confronted him. A player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he accumulates 16 technical fouls during the regular season.