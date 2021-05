The first time I land on Feros, a planet that's home to the Zhu's Hope colony in Mass Effect, it's not long before I start to feel uneasy. The unsettling feeling grows when I see colonist Calantha Blake lying on a sickbed. She doesn't open her eyes to speak as I approach, but for a just brief moment, Calantha tries to tell me something. "But they should know…", she says, before her voice strains for reasons unknown. With a shake of her head, the colonist avoids saying anything more. This person is clearly in pain, but the cause is a mystery. As I leave the room, my mind is consumed with thoughts about what it was she was trying to tell me.