newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

These stats are 'silly': Karinchak a 'weapon'

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- Baseball Savant provides breakdowns of all the advanced analytics the game has to offer, but all you really need to know, if nothing else, is that red is good and blue is bad. And when you click on Indians reliever James Karinchak’s page, you’ll find a sea of red.

www.mlb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Game#One Punch Man#Hits#Baseball Savant#Indians#Twins#Progressive Field#The Game#Weighted On Base Average#Strikeout Percentage#Lefties#Hitters#Starters#Fastballs#Setup Man#Expected Batting Average#Breakdowns#Ranking#Cleveland#Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' James Karinchak: Records fourth hold

Karinchak pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. Karinchak was one of three relievers -- along with Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase -- to log a scoreless inning for Cleveland following Shane Bieber's six-inning start. The 25-year-old Karinchak has allowed only two hits and two walks with 22 strikeouts across 10.2 innings this season. He has two saves, one blown save and four holds in 12 outings. Clase is still manager Terry Francona's preferred closer option, as he's converted five saves.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' James Karinchak: Picks up second save

Karinchak notched two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner over 1.1 innings to record the save during Tuesday's 7-4 win against Minnesota. Emmanuel Clase pitched each of the past two days, so Karinchak was called upon for the four-out save Tuesday and delivered in short order against the Twins. Neither pitcher has surrendered an earned run through 21 combined innings this season, though Karinchak has been a bit more effective with only two hits allowed and a 20:2 K:BB. Both hurlers will continue to dominate the late-inning work for Cleveland, but Clase has the upper hand for early-season save opportunities.
MLBontapsportsnet.com

What Was in James Karinchak’s Glove Tonight?

Cleveland Indians reliever James Karinchak has some absolutely nasty stuff. On Friday night, he worked a clean inning with two strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox. However, a few folks on Twitter noticed some interesting behavior from the right-hander. Let’s take a look at the footage:. Throughout his career, Karinchak...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Shane Bieber pitches MLB record 18th straight game with at least eight strikeouts

Shane Bieber stands alone. Prior to tonight, he was tied with Randy Johnson with 17 straight games with at least eight strikeouts. Once he eclipsed his eighth strikeout to lead off the fourth inning tonight, Bieber officially made it 18 and has his next of hopefully many records he’s going to set in his MLB career.
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Justin’side’ baseball: 5/8/21 – Another no-no

Notes on James Karinchak’s historic strikeout binge, Clase’s cutter and lack of strikeouts, Jose Ramirez’s next level and should Cleveland look at Pujols.. Thanks for reading the first two editions of Justin’side’ Baseball,’ a new column including thoughts on Cleveland baseball mostly, but will occasionally venture into other parts of baseball. My goal is to write two of these per week: one on the Indians and the other on the minor league system, now that minor leagues are back in action. The Cleveland/MLB version of this column will be open to all readers, but the minor-league only portion will be for Insiders only. If you want to become an Insider at IBI to read that column, and all of our other minor league coverage that is behind the paywall, you can sign up here for just $4.99 a month, no commitment.
MLBMLB

'Revved up' Karinchak sets tone in walk-off

CLEVELAND -- Indians reliever James Karinchak stood tall on the mound with his arms spread wide above his head as if he had just thrown baby powder in the air in LeBron James fashion. As he galloped off the field in celebration after the top of the 10th inning, it was as if he knew the Indians had already secured the victory.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Karinchak, Clase, Shaw best bullpen trio in baseball?

The Cleveland Indians have the best bullpen trio in baseball. Today’s game of baseball has pushed towards have more clearly defined roles, specifically in the bullpen. Whether it be the closer, the long-reliever or the player who pitches the eighth inning as often as possible. However, the 2021 Cleveland Indians are blurring those lines a bit and it’s working out tremendously.
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland, James Karinchak come up short in 8-5 loss to Minnesota Twins

CLEVELAND — Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, and the Minnesota Twins defeated Cleveland 8-5 on Sunday. Garlick entered the game in right field in the seventh as a replacement for Max Kepler, who hit his 13th career home run at Progressive Field in the fourth, also a three-run shot.
MLBMLB

Reliable Karinchak off mark as Indians fall

CLEVELAND -- As much as the Indians’ bullpen has tried to be perfect all season -- especially the back-end trio of Bryan Shaw, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase -- it was bound to run into a hiccup. This time, it came at Karinchak’s expense. The Indians had executed the perfect...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Rest of Season Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Managing the Minefields

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It has often been said that pitchers are extremely volatile in fantasy baseball due to their risk for injury. While that is certainly still true, everyday players are the ones seemingly going down in droves this season. Of the top 100 players in my rest of season rankings, an even dozen are currently on the Injured List. Only one is a pitcher, and he (Jacob deGrom, fingers crossed) is slated to return on Tuesday. Our own Dr. Nic Civale recently authored an excellent piece discussing some of the factors that may have contributed to this rash of injuries. You can read that here. In the meantime, we are left to sort through the chaos and navigate as best we can.
MLBthevistapress.com

High School & MLB Baseball Stats

David Willauer —El Camino 7 Rancho Buena Vista 2 El Camino: Michael Valiani and Sebastian Mejorado doubled. Diego Villanuva winning pitcher for El Camino. San Dieguito Academy 11 Vista 5 Vista performers Hayden Pena had 2 singles and a run that scored Aiden Fogel. Pitcher Aiden Harris loser for the Panthers pitched 4.1 innings and had 5 strikeouts and with the bat a single and an RBI. and 2 runs scored. Ryan Daniels scored a run and a RBI, Angel Venegas, Emilio Montano and David Soto all singled.
MLBMLB

Stat of the Day: Best closer in baseball?

MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Yankees this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. Aroldis Chapman remained perfect on Tuesday, converting his eighth save in as many opportunities. Dating back to Sept. 4, Chapman has not allowed an earned run over his last 22 regular-season appearances, the second-longest active streak in the Majors behind the Giants' Caleb Baragar (29 games, including Tuesday). During the streak, Chapman has allowed just five hits (.072 batting average) with 47 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.
Baseballbaseballprospectus.com

The Design of Everyday Stats

Stolen bases are still important, because of the design of baserunning stats. How can they be improved?. Full access to this article is for Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
Baseballtimes-gazette.com

H.S. SOFTBALL STATS

A. Bailey, CV - .634-45-71-4-22-49-25 A. Franks, NW - .584-45-77-2-29-25-0 (Based on 22.0 IP, 4.12 ERA) Note: New London did not submit stats.
MLBtigernet.com

Unbelievable Stat

Munson just said thru yesterday's game this team has averaged 10 strike outside per game. If my math is correct with 27 at bats that's almost 40% at bats. How is that even possible?