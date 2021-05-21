These stats are 'silly': Karinchak a 'weapon'

Notes on James Karinchak’s historic strikeout binge, Clase’s cutter and lack of strikeouts, Jose Ramirez’s next level and should Cleveland look at Pujols.. Thanks for reading the first two editions of Justin’side’ Baseball,’ a new column including thoughts on Cleveland baseball mostly, but will occasionally venture into other parts of baseball. My goal is to write two of these per week: one on the Indians and the other on the minor league system, now that minor leagues are back in action. The Cleveland/MLB version of this column will be open to all readers, but the minor-league only portion will be for Insiders only. If you want to become an Insider at IBI to read that column, and all of our other minor league coverage that is behind the paywall, you can sign up here for just $4.99 a month, no commitment.