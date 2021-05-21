newsbreak-logo
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 525 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moomaws Corner, or 14 miles east of Scottsbluff, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bayard, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Flahertys Corner, Moomaws Corner, Lake Minatare, South Bayard Junction and McGrew. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

Scotts Bluff County, NEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Scotts Bluff DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Pine BLuffs. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, including Gering and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Box Butte County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Berea, or 12 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alliance, Wild Horse Butte, Berea and Alliance Airport.
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DAWES AND NORTHERN SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 23 miles south of Edgemont, moving southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 515 PM MDT. Crawford and Fort Robinson Campground around 545 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fort Robinson and Whitney.
Banner County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Morrill; Scotts Bluff AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SCOTTS BLUFF...NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE...SOUTHWESTERN MORRILL AND NORTHEASTERN BANNER COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles south of Redington, or 24 miles northeast of Kimball, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea to half inch hail are likely with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Scotts Bluff, northwestern Cheyenne, southwestern Morrill and northeastern Banner Counties. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.