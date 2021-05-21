newsbreak-logo
Saratoga Springs, NY

Bicycle built for 14 people ready to pedal through Spa City

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS - There's a new way to get around Saratoga Springs, and you won't have to worry about the price of gas. It's a bicycle built for 14. The Saratoga Brew Cycle will be rolling out next week for those looking for a night out with an exercise chaser.

Related
Albany, NYTimes Union

Get half off the bill at Albany restaurants on Tuesday

ALBANY — Split the Bill, a promotional campaign created to spur sales at an individual city's restaurants on one day of business, will be held Tuesday at 28 participating downtown dining spots. Nearly 2,300 people spent more than $180,000 at Saratoga Springs restaurants during a Split the Bill day in...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Saratoga County, NYSaratogian

Upcoming calendar

EDITOR'S NOTE: This calendar is being regularly updated to reflect all event cancellations and postponements. However, it is recommended that readers contact event organizers before they attend. For the most updated version of the calendar, please visit saratogian.com. FREE SUMMER MOVIES: Free movies in Wiswall Park are back for the...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Getting There: Missing crosswalk near Albany City Hall

Q: Jackie Gonzales (@jmirandolam on Twitter) asked why there is a pedestrian cutout near Albany City Hall, but no crosswalk. “Having an accessible ramp dump people into the street doesn't help anybody. It's honestly kind of insulting — says to the little person, we thought of you, but not enough to (care) if you die crossing the street,” she tweeted.
Albany, NYSaratogian

Local educator, entrepreneur starts business out of pandemic hobby

ALBANY, N.Y. — Local educator and entrepreneur Kathryn Grimmick has taken her pandemic hobby of painting to a new level by starting a business. The Clifton Park native, who now lives in Albany, is becoming known as A Caffeinated Painter around the Capital Region and beyond. Grimmick calls herself “an...
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Feed Albany hires first head chef, names new board members

ALBANY — Feed Albany, a relief program born in the days after the pandemic started that has provided more than 500,000 meals in 14 months, has hired its first full-time head chef as it prepares to move into a dedicated kitchen space of its own. Food previously was made by chefs donating their services in restaurant kitchens loaned to Feed Albany during down times a few day a week.
wamc.org

Capital Region Officials Tout Vaccinations To Expedite Return To Normalcy

With hospitalization rates sharply down and statistics showing COVID-19 on the wane, local officials continue to stress the importance of vaccinations. Hospitalizations from COVID continue to decline, but "herd immunity" remains far off. Mayor Patrick Madden says in Troy, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Ballston Spa, NYSaratogian

Ballston Spa Students win Regional Envirothon Competition

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The members of the Ballston Spa High School Envirothon Team recently competed in the Saratoga Regional Envirothon Competition where they were named both the Saratoga County Winner as well as the Grand Champions of the regional event, held virtually this year due to the current pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.
Albany, NYTimes Union

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY - The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Saratoga Springs, NYSaratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Unlicensed Operation: Raymond Darrah, 44, of Ballston Spa, was arrested at 10:37 pm on May 3 in Saratoga Springs for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Burglary: Koran Jeffers, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested at 6:02 am on May 4 in Saratoga Springs for second-degree burglary by illegal...