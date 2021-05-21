newsbreak-logo
Darlington man charged in murder of his stepmother, police say

By Tonya Brown
abcnews4.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Steven Samuel is charged with murder in the death of his stepmother, Vivian Bess, Monday at her home on Cain Street in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington. Breanna Graham, the daughter of the victim, said her mother died in her arms earlier this...

abcnews4.com
Crime & Safety
Darlington County, SCWMBF

Darlington County deputies seek missing woman

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 53-year-old woman. Deputies say Melissa Gregory was last seen on South Main Street in the Society Hill area Sunday morning. Gregory is described as 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds with salt and pepper hair and green...
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Darlington County, SCnewsandpress.net

Teen accused of dropping ‘boulder’ onto a vehicle

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teenager in connection with a December 2020 incident in which someone dropped a “boulder” from an overpass, seriously injuring a teen who was riding in a vehicle below on I-95. Sidney Isgett, 18, no address available, has been charged with attempted murder and three counts of malicious injury to property. When the Dec. 10 incident was first reported, there was confusion about whether it happened in Darlington County or Florence County. The location was given as a “portion of Interstate 95 just up from the McIver Road overpass.” Officers were told that juveniles had been throwing big and small rocks, and also fruit, off the overpass as vehicles passed below. A family was riding in one of the vehicles, and a rock described in an incident report as a “boulder” smashed the vehicle’s windshield, hit a 15-year-old passenger in the face and knocked him unconscious.
Darlington County, SCwpde.com

Darlington County lawmaker's home defaced by vandals, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after vandals defaced the home of Darlington County Representative Robert Williams (D) by spraying paintballs at it, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Williams said when he came home Thursday from the legislative session in Columbia he couldn't believe what he...
Darlington County, SCWMBF

Deputies make arrest in shooting near Hartsville Regional Airport

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Darlington County have made an arrest in connection to a deadly February shooting. Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as Ronnie James McDougal, Jr., turned himself in Thursday on a murder charge. The charge stems from...
Hartsville, SCwpde.com

Another arrest in killing near Hartsville airport

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies charged Ronnie James McDougal, Jr. with murder in a deadly shooting back in February on Lake View Boulevard near the Hartsville Airport, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, North Carolina, died in the shooting. So far, three people...
Darlington County, SCwpde.com

1 killed in Darlington County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting one person was killed in a collision in Darlington County. They say it happened on SC-340 near Hoffmeyer Road around 8:30 p.m. One car was involved, SCHP says the car ran off the road into a ditch. The driver was killed as a result...
Darlington County, SCSCNow

Driver dies Monday in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. − One person died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on S.C. 340 near Hoffmeyer Road. The 8:30 p.m. crash happened when an 1998 Isuzu Trooper ran off the road and into a ditch, said Sgt. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Darlington County Corner’s...
Darlington County, SCWMBF

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Darlington County. Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on S.C. Highway 340 near Hoffmeyer Road. An Isuzu Trooper ran off the roadway and into a ditch,...
Hartsville, SCwpde.com

Coroner investigating circumstances behind body found in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said he’s investigating the circumstances of a body found Friday evening in the area of North Fifth Street in Hartsville. Hardee said the person appears have died of natural causes, but an autopsy is being done to determine the cause and...
Darlington County, SCwfxb.com

Arrest Made in Darlington County Double Homicide

An arrest was made in the Darlington County double homicide that happened in January. According to Sheriff James Hudson, Rodredkus Campbell was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened January 28 on Memory Lane off of Swift Creek Road near Hartsville. Two of the three people who were shot died. 33-year-old Tiffany Cranford died at the scene and 71-year-old Allen Stratton died at the hospital a week later. There is currently no bond for Campbell.
Darlington County, SCwpde.com

Sheriff: Man charged following January shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County deputies arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Jan. 28, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Rodrekus Terrell Campbell is charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, burglary first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center website.