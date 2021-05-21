'Bring them to justice:' Darlington Co. officials call on community to turn in offenders

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teenager in connection with a December 2020 incident in which someone dropped a “boulder” from an overpass, seriously injuring a teen who was riding in a vehicle below on I-95. Sidney Isgett, 18, no address available, has been charged with attempted murder and three counts of malicious injury to property. When the Dec. 10 incident was first reported, there was confusion about whether it happened in Darlington County or Florence County. The location was given as a “portion of Interstate 95 just up from the McIver Road overpass.” Officers were told that juveniles had been throwing big and small rocks, and also fruit, off the overpass as vehicles passed below. A family was riding in one of the vehicles, and a rock described in an incident report as a “boulder” smashed the vehicle’s windshield, hit a 15-year-old passenger in the face and knocked him unconscious.