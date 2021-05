CHEYENNE – When George Jankowski graduated with an associate of arts degree in social sciences from Laramie County Community College Saturday, it was a long time coming. Jankowski, a former medic in the U.S. Air Force in his mid-30s, didn’t take a conventional path to higher education. He moved to Cheyenne in 2008, right after he got out of the military, and worked a series of different jobs until enrolling at LCCC four years ago.