Minneapolis, MN

Alberta (Casciani) Carroll

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Carroll, Alberta Casciani Unexpectedly on April 8, 2021. Predeceased by her parents Libbie and Gabriel Casciani and brother Gino. She is survived by her beloved husband Joseph (Jay) Carroll, niece Tammy Virgo, nephews Gene, Scott, and Todd Casciani, several cousins and many dear friends. Alberta was originally from Rochester, NY a graduate of Heidelberg college in Ohio, she went on to Boston Mass. for a career as a buyer for the Jordan Marsh Company, and later Dayton's in Minneapolis, MN. Upon her retirement, she devoted many years to the cause of homelessness as a volunteer for the Minneapolis Coalition for the homeless. She will be remembered as a person of many interests. A world traveler, she was also an avid reader with an interest in art, history and current events, especially politics. Alberta had a way of making everyone feel valued and special and would light up a room as she entered. She will be greatly missed by so many. Arrangements were private at her request. Interment at Lakewood cemetery. Donations in her memory may be sent to Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis 1200 2nd Avenue So. Minneapolis, MN 55403.

Minneapolis, MN
