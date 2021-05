There are several problems with the present-day structure of the U.S. Supreme Court, but the number of seats is not one of them. The United States has done very well with nine seats since 1869 and really don’t need any more than that for the court to function properly. Of much greater concern is the lack of turnover on the court. There has been an increasing tendency of presidents to appoint people in the infancy of their legal careers in hopes that they will serve until they draw their final breath — sort of a “cradle-to-grave” system.