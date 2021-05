GIRARD — For the 134 members of Girard High School’s graduating Class of 2021, having their commencement ceremony outside in Arrowhead Stadium was a return to tradition. Even the threat of rain-filled clouds hovering over the ceremony did not deter members of a class that began the year online and returned to in-person learning for one week in November, but had to return to online learning after the state closed all district schools shortly before Thanksgiving.