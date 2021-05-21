newsbreak-logo
Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Product For Men – The Shade Room

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFellas, get your bags up ‘cause Alex Rodriguez just dropped something special for y’all! Following his engagement to Jenny from the Block coming to an end, A Rod took to the ‘gram to announce his latest venture ‘Hims’, which is seemingly a cosmetics line for men. In this announcement, Alex Rodriguez shared the launch of his new makeup product.

