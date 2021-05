The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to win the division this year going wire to wire. They had a bit of a mediocre start but have turned it on of late and will now enter this game just one game behind both the Giants and Padres for first place in the West. The Dodgers took game one of this series by a score of 2-1 to give them five wins in a row. The Pitching has been dominant as always, allowing a total of 10 runs over their last seven games. Last night, Trevor Bauer had a strong performance, allowed one unearned run on two hits in 6.1 innings of work to move to 5-2 with a 1.98 ERA on the year. LA's only offense came in the 3rd inning when Chris Taylor ripped a two-run homer. It was his 6th round-tripper of the year.