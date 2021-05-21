newsbreak-logo
Edina, MN

Helen Theodora (McNeely) Taylor

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Taylor (McNeely), Helen Theodora 1/10/1938 - 5/8/2021 After her blessed rich life of 83 years, Helen was called Home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2021 in Edina, MN. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Stephen Monroe Taylor. Helen fought a gallant battle against Parkinson's Disease, with the devoted loving help for many years of her Primary Care Givers lead by Nancy Gilbertson that enabled Helen to hold onto her dignity and her humor until the end. Helen grew up on a farm in Montrose, MN where she learned her love for the outdoors and cultivated her life-long passion for horses and all things equestrian. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. Helen combined strong Christian values and an open heart, putting her at the center of wonderful life-long friendships. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, William McNeely and Marion McNeely, and by her elder brother William McNeely and elder sister Gretchen Badalich (McNeely). Helen is survived by her two children Anne Elizabeth Macke (Taylor) of San Diego and Paul William Taylor of Minneapolis, as well as her stepson Robert Paul Taylor of Lake Tahoe. She is also survived by five grandchildren. A devote Christian, Helen loved the Lord and lived her life in His service. She will be missed by her family and many friends. The family most warmly and enthusiastically invites ALLwho knew and loved Helento attend Helen's burial at Ft Snelling Cemetery Monday May 24 Noon-1:00 starting at Assembly Area #2, immediately followed by buffet lunch 1:30-3:00 then 3:00-4:30 Memorial Service both at Colonial Church of Edina (6200 Colonial Way, Edina 55436) honoring and celebrating Helen's 83-year-life well lived. Due to CV19 restrictions and to plan luncheon, burial/funeral attendees should RSVP ASAP and by May 23 by doing the following: 1) go to Washburn-McReavy.com; 2) search for the obituary of "Helen Taylor"; then 3) follow instructions to RSVP. Donations shall be gratefully accepted by Helen's two favorite charities: OrphansHope.org and Can-Do-Canines.org. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.

www.startribune.com
