(ABC 6 News) -- The conflict in the Middle East between Gaza and Israel maybe thousand of miles away but it is impacting many locals in the area. Several Rochester residents with connections to Palestine gathered together on Saturday demanding change and that the Israeli attack on Gaza to stop immediately. The group organized an event called, "Free Palestine." Their goal is to spread awareness of the conflict and for the bombings to stop. Many of the event's organizers have family members living in Palestine. They say they are in constant fear for their loved ones' safety, "We want Palestine free because we have to save the children. We have to stop the bombings, it's not fair anymore," Klthum Rezeq said.