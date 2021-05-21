newsbreak-logo
Pittsburgh, PA

Ed Gainey, Democratic nominee for Pittsburgh mayor, 1-on-1 with Pittsburgh's Action News 4

By Bob Mayo
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Ed Gainey, the Democratic mayoral primary winner who upset incumbent Bill Peduto and is on track to be Pittsburgh's first Black mayor, sat down for a one-on-one interview Friday with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Gainey talked about his plans for city policing, getting what he considers a fair share toward city expenses from tax-exempt nonprofits, and defending the city's gun laws against legal challenges.

www.wtae.com
