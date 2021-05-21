Ed Gainey, Democratic nominee for Pittsburgh mayor, 1-on-1 with Pittsburgh's Action News 4

Nice write-up on the Woods House in Hazelwood (“The Woods House, Pittsburgh's oldest residence, comes back to life as a pub” by Bob Batz Jr., Jan. 17). Please note, though, that the Young Preservationists Association long championed the preservation and reuse of the house. In 2005, it was on YPA’s Top Ten List. In 2010, we featured the house in our Preserve Pittsburgh Summit. Please don’t forget about all the work that YPA has done to champion “lost cause” properties in southwestern Pennsylvania, long before they became roaring success stories (such as the Armstrong Cork Factory, Otto Milk Co., Union Project, Wilkinsburg Train Station, and the McCook Mansion in Shadyside).