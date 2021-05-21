newsbreak-logo
Investigations into antisemitic attacks in New York and Los Angeles following Mideast violence

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigations are underway in New York and Los Angeles after antisemitic attacks targeting people in both cities this week. In New York City, a man was attacked last night during dueling rallies over the conflict in Israel and Gaza. In one instance, chaos erupted in New York City’s Times Square as someone riding in a pro-Palestinian caravan tossed fireworks into a crowd of pro-Israel protesters.

todaynewspost.com
