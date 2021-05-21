Investigations into antisemitic attacks in New York and Los Angeles following Mideast violence
Investigations are underway in New York and Los Angeles after antisemitic attacks targeting people in both cities this week. In New York City, a man was attacked last night during dueling rallies over the conflict in Israel and Gaza. In one instance, chaos erupted in New York City’s Times Square as someone riding in a pro-Palestinian caravan tossed fireworks into a crowd of pro-Israel protesters.todaynewspost.com