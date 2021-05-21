Evelyn Davis 'Honee' Abramson
Abramson, Evelyn "Honee" Davis 100 years young preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Efrom Herschel; parents Molly and Isadore Davis; sisters, Edith Peller, Ruth Hunter; brothers, Julius Davis and Sam Davis. Survived by her most beloved children, Lynne Hendricks, Laurel and Scott Lifson, Lisa Isaacs; adoring grandchildren, Matthew Lifson & Jennifer Roth, Jesse Lifson, Corey Hendricks and Jeremy Isaacs and her precious great-grandson Wynn Everett Roth-Lifson, many nieces and nephews. Honee was a gorgeous, elegant, creative woman with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. She surrounded herself and family with beauty, both in her treasured home and her gardens. She so loved ballroom dancing with Efrom; those were magical moments with her prince. We will miss our beloved mother every moment for the rest of our lives. We wish to express our extreme gratitude to the wonderful Dr. Jocelyn Davis, the loving staff at N C Little Hospice. Our revered clergy, Rabbi Sim Glaser and Cantor Barry Abelson. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. The next time you pass a garden in bloom, remember our most cherished Honee.