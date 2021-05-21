newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Evelyn Davis 'Honee' Abramson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Abramson, Evelyn "Honee" Davis 100 years young preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Efrom Herschel; parents Molly and Isadore Davis; sisters, Edith Peller, Ruth Hunter; brothers, Julius Davis and Sam Davis. Survived by her most beloved children, Lynne Hendricks, Laurel and Scott Lifson, Lisa Isaacs; adoring grandchildren, Matthew Lifson & Jennifer Roth, Jesse Lifson, Corey Hendricks and Jeremy Isaacs and her precious great-grandson Wynn Everett Roth-Lifson, many nieces and nephews. Honee was a gorgeous, elegant, creative woman with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. She surrounded herself and family with beauty, both in her treasured home and her gardens. She so loved ballroom dancing with Efrom; those were magical moments with her prince. We will miss our beloved mother every moment for the rest of our lives. We wish to express our extreme gratitude to the wonderful Dr. Jocelyn Davis, the loving staff at N C Little Hospice. Our revered clergy, Rabbi Sim Glaser and Cantor Barry Abelson. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. The next time you pass a garden in bloom, remember our most cherished Honee. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 hodroffepstein.com.

www.startribune.com
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

FREDDIE L. WILLIAMS

Freddie L. Williams, age 62, of Gloucester, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Freddie was known to many as a workaholic, a man of his word, and “one good painter.” However, he was a devoted husband, a loving father, and the best Pa-Pa of all; he also enjoyed listening to country music, good fishing or hunting trips, and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings Football fan; his smile along with his personality would light up any room and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Sandra; children, Tim Williams (Kelly), Chris Williams (Amy), Michelle Brazeau (Wayne), Freddie Jr.; grandchildren, Kyle, Andrew, Devin, Christian, Katylnn, Ashton, Hanna; siblings, Richard Williams (Diana), Ronald Williams (Linda) and Mary Katherine Stanley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment at Gloucester Point Cemetery. Thank you, Dad, for the legacy of being a down-to-earth, simple, and humble man who loved his family.
Holland, MIwhtc.com

Robin Davis

Robin Davis, age 62 of Holland, passed away on May 19, 2021. Robin worked with disabled adults through Ottawa County and other community organizations. She was active in the Holland Jaycees, including serving as a community director, and was an Elder at Bread of Life and Harvesttime Ministries. She had a soft spot in her heart for children and was motherly to all children she encountered. She was a woman of deep faith and was active in her church.
Chester, VAeasternshorepost.com

Javonta D. Davis

Mr. Javonta D. Davis, of Chester, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called home to eternal rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at VCU Health in Richmond. Born in Nassawadox, Javonta was the beloved son of Christopher Davis and Tonieko and Paul McCray Jr. He was affectionately known as “Chip” by his family and friends. Upon graduation, he pursued a career in the U.S. Air Force, but was unable to fulfill this duty due to his illness. When his health improved, he gained employment at Jiffy Lube in Midlothian, Va.
Creston, IAmtayrnews.com

MARIE JEAN BURMEISTER

Marie Jean Burmeister was born March 25, 1946 in Creston, IA to her parents Marion and Ruth Euritt of Mount Ayr where Marie grew up and ultimately spent most of her life. Marie attended school and graduated from Mount Ayr along with her close friends, Camille, Marie, Joen, Martha and Suzie, along with her sister, Marla Kay. This tight-knit group remained close for well over 60 years, attending many school and community functions together with their own kids. Camille, Joen, Marie (Still) and their families enjoyed over 45 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations with Marie and Phil.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

NURSES 2021: Evelyn Pauling contributes goodness in the world

The nomination: Carrie Rivers believes that God brought an ICU team together in April 2020 that included Evelyn Pauling. She was told that Mrs. Pauling came out of retirement to work with the nurses at RMC during the coronavirus period, and took on the task of being her husband’s nurse.
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

Robert Vance

And God shall wipe away all tears form their eyes;….. Revelation 21:4 KJV. On May 7, 2021, the rough waters that followed Robert Michael “Mike” Vance calmed on a beautiful day. His family is at peace knowing he walks freely without pain. He is gone from our lives, but we...
Lifestyleswiowanewssource.com

Evelyn Roberts PEO member for 70 years

April 29, 2021 was a special day for Evelyn Roberts. Ev celebrated her 100th birthday. Ev is also a member of P.E.O. Chapter BJ. At this quick gathering Margee Shaffer, president of Chapter BJ, presented Ev with a certificate to honor her 70 years of membership in this sisterhood. Several members attended a brief gathering to celebrate along with Ev’s family members who also belong to Chapter BJ. Pictured (left to right): Katelyn Asmus, Ev’s great-granddaughter, Sarah Asmus, granddaughter, Evelyn, Carolyn Bruhn, daughter and Margee Shaffer, President of Chapter BJ.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

ANNA GREEN COOKE

Anna Green Cooke of Gloucester, departed this life on May 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon M. and Lillie Mae Green, and by her siblings, Vernon Green Jr. and Patricia Green Gordon. At an early age, Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Spiritual Corner; Brother Lee Green and Mother Dora Green, Biography

Brother Lee Green, 91, and his wife Mother Dora Green, 87, are St. John 4-B Missionary Baptist Church most senior members. They knew each other before moving to Troy New York. Mother Dora Green relocated from Greeleyville to Troy New York at the age of 19. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 15. She was baptized and became a member of Pine Grove AME Church located in Manning. She attended church regularly and participated in church service and various activities. She continued her spiritual life in New York, where she became a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Her first job after arriving in New York was with a shirt factory. Her prayers and search for a job or assignment according to God's calling finally came to pass. She accepted a position with Eden Park Nursing Home for 20 years. Mother Dora and Brother Lee Green decided that they would return back home to Greeleyville. Mother Dora returned home to Greeleyille in 1985. She continued her career as a health care provide at a nursing home in Kingstree until her retirement in 1994.
Family Relationshipsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ashby turns 101 among family

LAKE PLACID — Irene Ashby celebrated her 101st birthday with her family at the Main Street America diner on Friday. Her birthday this year was much different than when she turned 100 in the height of the pandemic last year. Last year, first responders, family and friends put on a...
Panaca, NVlccentral.com

Cleo Caroline Smith

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.
ObituariesThe Guardian

John Ferguson obituary

As an established heraldic artist both in the UK and abroad, my friend and colleague John Ferguson, who has died aged 96, produced exquisitely fine heraldic artwork for private clients, corporate bodies, civic authorities and international companies for more than 60 years. John was born in Wimbledon, south London, to...
Rapides Parish, LAkalb.com

Deborah Randolph

Be prepared and informed. Stephanie Fox with the American Red Cross talks about hurricane preparedness and what people can do to be ready. Kara Edwards previews a Parents Night Out event as the TREE House Museum gets ready for a busy summer. VOD Recordings. Michelle Riggs Waller. Updated: 21 hours...
Eau Claire, MIWSJM

Michael Dean Voit

Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Youngsville, PAWarren Times Observer

Vivian J. Hillyard

Vivian J. Hillyard, 47, of Youngsville, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May. 20, 2021, at home with her husband by her side. A complete obituary will be announced through the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Youngsville, when available.
Columbia City, INinkfreenews.com

Judith Ann Ancil

Judith Ann Ancil, 79, formerly of North Webster, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her new home in Columbia City. Born March 2, 1942, in Selma, she was the daughter of Bill Cox and Geneva (Hendricks) Sanders. Growing up in Grant county, Judy graduated from Marion High School with...
Covington, OKenidbuzz.com

Charles Sebranek

Wednesday, November 7th, 1928 - Monday, May 17th, 2021. A Celebration of Life service for Charles Sebranek age 92 of Covington will be 10 am Thursday at the Covington United Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow in the Covington Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carl and Patricia Hall

Carl and Patricia Hall of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Carl E. Hall Jr. and Patricia Mae Mitchell were married May 23, 1971, at Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church. The Rev. Earl McCrady officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Nelda Moorman and James Mitchell. Patricia is a homemaker, and Carl...
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

Molly Kristine Parsley

Molly Kristine Parsley was born May 16, 1974, and passed peacefully on March 20, 2021. She was a graduate of Ballard High School and the University of Indiana School of Journalism. She was known for having a big heart and many good friends. She was a native of Louisville but most of her career was in San Francisco where she was a freelance PR Director. She was named one of the “15 to Watch” for making a significant contribution in the PR/Marketing Industry and won an Emmy for Pereira O’Dell Advertising Agency.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Michael Eftink

Michael John Eftink, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. There will be no service, per Mike's request. McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.