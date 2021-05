NATCHEZ — Tom Graning, owner of Go Mart convenience store, said he doesn’t know why his business has seen such a run on gasoline sales. “I have no idea. People are in panic mode. We haven’t had a problem getting gas, but we’ve had a run on it the last two days,” Graning said. “On Monday particularly, it’s like some word got out that there was going to be a shortage, and people panicked. It’s like what they did with toilet paper.”