It was March 14. It didn’t matter that the Big Ten had Michigan — which Illinois beat by 23 — as the Big Ten regular season champion. Illinois had just won its first Big Ten tournament title and secured its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament since 2005. After the Illini finished the season ranked second in the final Associated Press poll, it appeared the only person standing in the way of a Final Four berth was Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham — not Loyola Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig. The program was in stable condition in head coach Brad Underwood’s eyes.