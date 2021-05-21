What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in June 2021

Hellraiser is getting an update. The classic horror film will be remade for Hulu by director David Bruckner (The Night House) from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, who he also worked with on The Night House. Spyglass Media, who also has the next Scream film coming early in 2022, will put this one out as well. The 1987 original Hellraiser film was written and directed by Clive Barker, from his original story "The Hellbound Heart." The franchise has been a horror staple over the last thirty years, with ten films, numerous comics and books, and now even a tv series in development for HBO Max. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting had the news first.