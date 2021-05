JOPLIN, Mo. – 134: that’s the number of four-state residents who called during our “Vaccine Day”. KOAM and FOX 14 partnered with Mercy Hospital in Joplin to host a call center staffed with professionals to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Those on the phones say callers had a number of questions with many focusing on their medical history and how it could impact their reaction to the vaccine.