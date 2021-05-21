Spagnola: Backup QB Dilemma Still Brewing

FRISCO, Texas – Where have all the quarterbacks gone?. Indeed, the quarterbacks. Oh sure, the Cowboys have one, Dak Prescott signed for the next four seasons and should be far enough along with his right ankle rehabilitation to at least partially participate in next week's start to OTA practices. But more importantly, is fully expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the start of the preseason if the Cowboys so choose and for sure the start of the 2021 season on Sept. 9.