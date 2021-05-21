‘Highlander’ Reboot Taps Henry Cavill to Star in Classic Role
The Witcher star Henry Cavill has lined up his next high-profile project. The busy actor will be starring in a reboot of the cult classic Highlander directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski. Deadline reports that the project is coming from Lionsgate with Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis producing the project, and Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen serving as executive producers. Peter Davis, who produced the 1986 original, was also involved in the project until his passing in February.popculture.com