Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark Reunion Rumors With Family Trip

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have speculated for months now on whether Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott are official again, and after a recent trip the two took together, onlookers are convinced they're back together. The two took a family trip to Disneyland and shared photos online with their millions of followers, adding more confirmation that they may just be a pair again. However, on the flip side, the two have done a stunning job at co-parenting since their split, and this simply could be another attempt to provide their daughter, Stormi, as much family time as possible.

popculture.com
