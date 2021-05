Anchored by CNN’s Don Lemon on Sunday, May 9th at 8pm, ET. In 1971, while the United States was in the midst of the Vietnam war and social unrest permeated the country, Motown singer Marvin Gaye took to the airwaves with a song of peace and conscious reflection. Fifty years later, the song and album — What’s Going On — continue to speak no less vividly of this era of racism, poverty, police brutality and the destruction of the planet. In the CNN Special: What’s Going On: Marvin Gaye’s Anthem for the Ages airing Sunday, May 9th at 8pmET, CNN’s Don Lemon explores the impact and genius of Marvin Gaye, his unprecedented album and the anatomy of several iconic hits from the record that reflect some of the most significant challenges and divisions in the nation today.