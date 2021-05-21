newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Minute: Unemployment claims hit new pandemic lows; Panera unveils revamped store design

By MBA Staff
missouribusinessalert.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed and lifted, the labor market is showing gradual signs of improvement. Weekly unemployment claims nationally and in Missouri once again hit their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last week. Nationally, the figure dropped to 440,000. In Missouri, initial claims fell below 6,500. The new numbers follow decisions in recent weeks by many states to cut federal pandemic unemployment benefits starting in June. Also emerging from the pandemic is a new look for Panera. The Sunset Hills-based restaurant chain has unveiled plans to revamp its bakery-cafes. The new design will focus more heavily on digital ordering, and it will emphasize drive-thru service and to-go options. St. Louis developers also look to be in for a change, as new Mayor Tishaura Jones turns a critical eye to development subsidies. A meeting over the mixed-use City Foundry development was pushed back amid ongoing negotiations. Jones previously vetoed property tax abatements on two other properties in the city’s central corridor, saying the incentives were too generous and that the developers should come back and renegotiate the deals.

www.missouribusinessalert.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Taffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Unemployment Rate#Food Drink#Housing Construction#Market#Tax Revenue#Housing Development#Playscape#Crafted#Drive Ins#American#The Associated Press#Startland News#Cerner#Sunset Hills Based#Unveiling Plans#Drive Thru Service#Initial Claims#Increasing Revenue#Development Subsidies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Unemployment rates in northern Missouri fluctuate slightly in March

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has dropped from what it was in February. The March jobless rate for Grundy County is 3.4% which is one-half of a percentage point less than February. That’s the same difference in the rate when compared to March of 2020. The most recent rate is based on 148 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,300.
Missouri State1230thetalker.com

Study underway in Missouri to find out what species of tick live in the state

(Missourinet) – A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here, to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis (ER-lick-ee-oh-sis) and tularemia (Too-luh-ree-mee-uh).
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known

This story was originally published on The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods’ northern Missouri plant — the focus of a worker safety lawsuit that garnered national attention last year — resulted in two worker deaths and was worse than previously thought, according to newly obtained federal documents. Early on […] The post COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

Missouri study underway to identify species of ticks and to better deal with tick-borne illnesses

A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here and to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis and tularemia.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Missouri StateMiddletown Press

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.