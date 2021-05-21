Beer Garden at YC Fair gets tentative approval

Visit Yuma announced the selection of Amber Scarsella as its new brand manager. This is a new position for Visit Yuma, with a focus on the overall image of Visit Yuma. Key elements of the position are researching the marketplace to determine where Visit Yuma fits in (i.e., analyzing competitive positioning, products, brands, and spending); developing marketing and advertising strategies and managing those budgets; helping create designs and layouts for print and digital advertising concepts signage and collateral; overseeing promotional activities; analyzing pricing and sales; and (re)evaluating how the brand can appeal to a wider consumer base.