Beer Garden at YC Fair gets tentative approval
The Yuma County Commissioners gave contingent approval for a beer garden at the 2021 Yuma County Fair & Rodeos. The 2-1 vote came after a public hearing held during the board’s regular meeting, last Friday in the Yuma County Courthouse in Wray. It is contingent upon the Knights of Columbus’ plan to serve as the vendor, which has not been presented yet to the commissioners. Commissioner Robin Wiley cast the dissenting vote. Trent Bushner and Scott Weaver voted in favor, but with strict rules in place.www.yumapioneer.com