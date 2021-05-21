Donald Trump Announces Return of ‘Trump Force One’ [VIDEO]
One of the more memorable images of the 2016 presidential election was Donald Trump's personal jet flying across the nation as he battled Hillary Clinton. The Boeing 757 nicknamed "Trump Force One" featured two Rolls-Royce engines and could seat over 40 people. It was also customized with multiple bedrooms, a dining room, and other luxuries. Trump used the jet from the moment he announced the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.kkam.com