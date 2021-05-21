City of Biloxi announced project to reduce sand on Highway 90

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Harrison The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Harrison County in southern Mississippi Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Diamondhead, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills, Wade, Helena, Big Point, Lyman and Hurley. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.