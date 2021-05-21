newsbreak-logo
City of Biloxi announced project to reduce sand on Highway 90

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past several days strong southeasterly winds have created sandstorms for drivers along Highway 90, causing hazardous conditions for drivers and headaches for MDOT crews, with some drivers even getting their vehicles stuck. Mayor Andrew FoFo Gilich announced Capitol Project 1036 with $2 million in funding from Gulf of...

